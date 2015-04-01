But as JP ponders his future, Vod (Zawe Ashton) is fixed in the present as she grapples with a debt "that could sink a small Euro state". Her pal Oregon (Charlotte Ritchie) is Student Union President and busy planning her legacy, meanwhile Kinglsey (Joe Thomas) – whose romance with Josie (Kimberley Nixon) went down the toilet last series – finds himself in an unconventional relationship.

His loud-mouthed ex-girlfriend is still languishing in second year and is facing up to the prospect of a final twelve months in Manchester without her delightfully odd housemates. And Howard (Greg McHugh), who had been on course for a first class degree, gets some unexpected news which sends him spiralling. No word yet on whether his romance with Candice (Faye Marsay) has blossomed. We've got our fingers, toes – ok, everything – crossed.

Fresh Meat is written by Peep Show creators Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong and has won a string of awards since it first launched in 2011. Filming began in Manchester last month with the new series expected to broadcast on Channel 4 later this year.

