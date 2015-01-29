"I'm feeling so good because it was the first big show I ever did. It feels a bit like going back to uni," she told us at the Radio Times Covers Party earlier this week.

"I'm imagining two months of fun. It's going to be awesome."

The return won't be all beer pong and house parties though: "I'm kind of nervous at the same time because it's been a long time since we've done it but I have faith that the scripts and stuff will be great," Ritchie tells us.

When it comes to those scripts, the 25-year-old actress has a pretty firm idea of what she'd like to happen - "Ideally I'd like all the other characters to die so it's just the Oregon show!" - but "no idea" what'll actually happen to JP, Vod, Kingsley and co.

"I know it's the third year - it's the graduation - but I have no idea. It'll be interesting to see where it goes."

When Fresh Meat does return, it'll be for the final time. It's sad news for fans but Ritchie's looking on the bright side: "It's okay. It's always sad but I still see them all the time so it's not like they're gone. And if I'm desperate I can watch the DVDs!"

"We thought last time would be the last time so this is just a bonus round!"

Fresh Meat will return to Channel 4 later this year