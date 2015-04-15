In short, it has bestseller written all over it.

The as-yet-untitled book will be Alan Partridge’s second literary effort, a follow-up to the 2011 autobiography entitled I, Partridge: We Need to Talk About Alan. It will again be penned by Partridge himself "with help" from Rob Gibbons, Neil Gibbons and the aforementioned Steve Coogan.

Alan Partridge mused at length about the news, saying: "What does it take to be a professional book writer? Firstly, a good idea. Easy, got loads of them. Secondly, a writing style that's visceral yet populist. I'd put myself somewhere between Gore Vidal and a children's author. Thirdly, a good vocabulary. I used the word visceral just now. And fourthly, time. You have to be able to sit down and write the damn thing! Fortuitously, a liquidated business venture means I now have an eight-week block of spare time at the back end of 2015. I plan to devote around five of those to writing this book.

"On my first meeting with Orion Publishing (there have been nine), I was blown away by their well-appointed offices, firm handshakes and a selection of biscuits that was high-end without being showy. Straight away, I knew these were people I could work with.

"I’m confident that this book can be a publishing phenomenon. It’s no Fifty Shades of Grey, but I can assure it ain’t a million miles away. After all, it will ‘quicken the pulse’, get you ‘hot under the collar’ and make you want to ‘hit someone’."

It is understood a second series of Alan Partridge's televised radio show Mid Morning Matters has also been filmed and will air on Sky Atlantic in due course.

Back of the net.