Netflix renews Running Point for second season just one week after release
Kate Hudson's basketball comedy has gone down well with subscribers.
Just one week after it debuted on the platform, Netflix has renewed Kate Hudson comedy series Running Point for a second season.
The streamer announced the news with a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, which included a special video message from Hudson.
After opening with various screenshots of social media posts from fans demanding a second season, the video sees Hudson declaring the news of season 2.
"A good basketball team owner knows when to listen to the fans," she says. "So we hear you, and so did Netflix. Running Point is officially coming back for season 2!"
She adds: "Thank you so much everyone who watched the show so far. I'm just beyond thrilled because you're really the reason why we're able to come back and do another season. So thank you and we'll see you next season."
The show has clearly been a big hit with subscribers and has been a fixture near the top of the streamer's Top 10 charts since launching despite some fairly lukewarm reviews from critics.
The show stars Hudson as Isla Gordon, a former party girl who is unexpectedly put in charge of her family's pro basketball team and must learn how to function as a successful businesswoman.
Read more:
- Strike and One Day stars' thriller The Stolen Girl confirms release date
- Amandaland future confirmed by BBC after ratings success for the comedy spin-off
Although fictional, the series is loosely based on LA Lakers CEO Jeanie Buss, with co-creator Mindy Kaling previously saying that "her journey as a woman leading a major sports franchise was both inspiring and ripe for storytelling".
The cast for the series also includes Justin Theroux, Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Jay Ellis and Chet Hanks.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Running Point is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Patrick Cremona is the Senior Film Writer at Radio Times, and looks after all the latest film releases both in cinemas and on streaming. He has been with the website since October 2019, and in that time has interviewed a host of big name stars and reviewed a diverse range of movies.