After opening with various screenshots of social media posts from fans demanding a second season, the video sees Hudson declaring the news of season 2.

"A good basketball team owner knows when to listen to the fans," she says. "So we hear you, and so did Netflix. Running Point is officially coming back for season 2!"

She adds: "Thank you so much everyone who watched the show so far. I'm just beyond thrilled because you're really the reason why we're able to come back and do another season. So thank you and we'll see you next season."

The show has clearly been a big hit with subscribers and has been a fixture near the top of the streamer's Top 10 charts since launching despite some fairly lukewarm reviews from critics.

The show stars Hudson as Isla Gordon, a former party girl who is unexpectedly put in charge of her family's pro basketball team and must learn how to function as a successful businesswoman.

Although fictional, the series is loosely based on LA Lakers CEO Jeanie Buss, with co-creator Mindy Kaling previously saying that "her journey as a woman leading a major sports franchise was both inspiring and ripe for storytelling".

The cast for the series also includes Justin Theroux, Scott MacArthur, Drew Tarver, Brenda Song, Fabrizio Guido, Jay Ellis and Chet Hanks.

