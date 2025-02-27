"Jeanie is such an iconic figure, a legend in basketball, and her journey as a woman leading a major sports franchise was both inspiring and ripe for storytelling."

Kate Hudson leads the cast as Isla Gordon, the daughter of the former LA Waves owner, who initially placed his eldest son Cam in charge. But when a scandal forces him to resign, he appoints her as president.

"Ambitious and often overlooked, Isla will have to prove to her sceptical brothers, the board, and the larger sports community that she was the right choice for the job, especially in the unpredictable, male-dominated world of sports," reads the synopsis.

Speaking about taking on the role, Hudson told Tudum. "I've been eager to dive into something comedic with a team I admire, and this role offered a fresh challenge and was hilarious and engaging right from the start.

"The chance to work with people I respect and to bring a unique female perspective to a male-driven world was incredibly appealing."

A number of familiar faces appear alongside Hudson, plus some you might not recognise.

Read on for a rundown of the major and recurring players.

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon. Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix

Who is Isla Gordon? A former party girl who was given the job of coordinator of charitable endeavours for the Waves to keep her on the straight and narrow. But when her older brother Cam is forced to step down, he unexpectedly makes her president.

What else has Kate Hudson been in? She's best known for Almost Famous, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, Glass Onion, Mother's Day, and You, Me and Dupree.

Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon

Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Who is Cam Gordon? He was president of the Waves, but has since given the role to Isla after his drug and alcohol addiction spiralled wildly out of control.

What else has Justin Theroux been in? His extensive credits include The Leftovers, Mulholland Drive, American Psycho, The Mosquito Coast, The District, The Girl on the Train, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Miami Vice, Maniac, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and White House Plumbers.

Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon

Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Who is Ness Gordon? Isla's other older brother and the general manger of the Waves. He's described as "emotionally sensitive" and has "infectious enthusiasm" for every idea, good and bad.

What else has Scott MacArthur been in? You might have watched him in The Mick, No Hard Feelings, Killing It and The Righteous Gemstones.

Drew Tarver Sandy Gordon

Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Who is Sandy Gordon? Isla's younger half-brother and the chief financial officer for the Waves. Sandy believes he's the smartest person in any room.

What else has Drew Tarver been in? He's best known for The Other Two.

Brenda Song as Ali Lee

Brenda Song as Ali and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Who is Ali Lee? Ali is chief of staff for the Waves and Isla's best friend. She swears like a sailor.

What else has Brenda Song been in? Her CV includes The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Pure Genius, Station 19, Dads, Secret Obsession and Dollface.

Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno

Fabrizio Guido as Jackie. Netflix

Who is Jackie Moreno? He works as a popcorn vendor for the Waves and is a long-time Waves fan. Jackie can't believe his luck when he's "suddenly thrust into the inner circle" of the organisation.

What else has Fabrizio Guido been in? He's appeared in Mr Iglesias, Welcome to the Family and Perry Mason.

Jay Ellis as Jay Brown

Jay Ellis as Jay. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Who is Jay Brown? The head coach of the Waves, who used to play ball himself. He's led the team to multiple championships.

What else has Jay Ellis been in? He's best known for The Game and Insecure. His credits also include Top Gun: Maverick and Escape Room.

Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg

Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Who is Travis Bugg? He's a point guard for the Waves. Travis's behaviour causes problems for Isla.

What else has Chet Hanks been in? His previous credits include Empire, Your Honor and Shameless.

Max Greenfield as Lev Levy

Max Greenfield as Lev Levinson and Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Who is Lev Levy? Isla's fiancé. They've been together for six years and engaged for three.

What else has Max Greenfield been in? He's best known for New Girl and The Neighbourhood. You might also know him from Veronica Mars and Ugly Betty.

Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield and Uche Agada as Dyson Gibbs

Toby Sanderman as Marcus Winfield and Uche Agada as Dyson. Kat Marcinowski/Netflix

Who are Marcus Winfield and Dyson Gibbs? Winfield is the Waves' star player, but he's not pulling his weight as a leader. Dyson is the newest member of the team.

What else has Toby Sandeman been in? You might know him from Power Book III: Raising Kanan and The Game.

What else has Uche Agada been in? Prior to Running Point, he starred in Rise.

Additional cast includes:

Dane DiLiegro (American Horror Stories) as Badrag Knauss - a player for the Waves.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm, Freeridge) as Ana Moreno - Jackie's cousin. She's a lawyer.

Roberto Sanchez (Dexter: Original Sin) as Stephen Ramirez - chairman of the board.

Running Point is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

