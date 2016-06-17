Series one opened on the January of the same year and followed Cathy over the course of a calendar year as she sought to move on from the death of her husband whose funeral started the series.

It will return to BBC2 for a further six-part series which will shoot next year.

Most of the cast of Peter Mullan, Sam Swainsbury, Lisa McGrillis, Ross Boatman, Dorothy Atkinson, Marlene Sidaway and Karl Johnson are expected to return.

Shane Allen, the BBC’s controller of comedy commissioning said: “This well-loved and warm-hearted show has been blessed with that rare alchemy of great concept, beautiful writing and terrific cast. Series two gives us a more positive Cathy at the core of this world as she moves forward from the lost love of series one, all laced with deftly drawn characters and comedy sparkle.”

Kenton Allen, chief executive of the producers Big Talk Productions which makes the comedy, added: " Shane Allen's creative leadership on Mum had been impeccable from day one and a confident recommission ... is another signal that they are a world class organisation and one of the very best places to produce original comedy on the planet."