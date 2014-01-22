"If you want to be a racehorse, run the race," he continued. "But if you’re writing columns in your Mickey Mouse pullout newspapers, f**k off."

This is the second year in a row that Mrs Brown's Boys has won at the National Television Awards. The show has been a ratings success for BBC1, despite some critics being less than generous in their praise.

O'Carroll also said that we will see more of Mrs Brown next Christmas – although couldn't confirm whether there would be a full series.

"The Christmas specials are going to carry on, but as far as a fourth series is concerned it’s down to a time element," he said.

