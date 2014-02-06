Misfits star Antonia Thomas set to star in C4 comedy Scrotal Recall
Thomas, whose character Alisha was killed off in the Misfits series three finale, is due to play a friend of Dustin Demri-Burns's hapless lover, RadioTimes.com can reveal
Misfits star Antonia Thomas is being lined up to co-star in new Channel 4 comedy Scrotal Recall, RadioTimes.com can reveal.
Thomas, who played Alisha Daniels in Misfits, was cast as Evie, best friend of Dustin Demri-Burns's lead character, in the pilot episode of Scrotal Recall. According to Channel 4 sources she is close to successfully negotiating a deal for the full six-part series, although she is yet to formally sign up.
The new commission casts Demri-Burns – best known as one half of comedy sketch duo Cardinal Burns – as Dylan Witter who discovers he has the sexually transmitted disease Chlamydia. In each episode he visits a former sexual partner to tell her that she may be at risk of contracting the disease, which can cause infertility. His other friend Luke will be played by Pete Versus Life actor Dan Ings.
According to C4's head of comedy Phil Clarke, the commission reflects his desire to find space for more nuanced comedy in the schedule, especially now that classic shows like Peep Show are coming to an end.
“This is an adult piece about sex and love. It is probably not laugh out loud but it is witty and acerbic,” he said of Scrotal Recall.
Two other shows from last year’s 4Funnies season of pilots are awaiting commissioning decisions.
The first is Flack, which stars Sheridan Smith as a morally-compromised PR woman.
The second, Catastrophe, has been written by Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney who play a couple experiencing relationship difficulties.
In Misfits, Thomas played Alisha, one of the leads who are each granted a superpower following a freak storm. Hers is the ability to send those who touch her go into a sexual frenzy.
Thomas left Misfits on good terms in 2011 when he character was killed by Rachel (Jessica Brown Findlay) in the series three finale.