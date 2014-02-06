The new commission casts Demri-Burns – best known as one half of comedy sketch duo Cardinal Burns – as Dylan Witter who discovers he has the sexually transmitted disease Chlamydia. In each episode he visits a former sexual partner to tell her that she may be at risk of contracting the disease, which can cause infertility. His other friend Luke will be played by Pete Versus Life actor Dan Ings.

According to C4's head of comedy Phil Clarke, the commission reflects his desire to find space for more nuanced comedy in the schedule, especially now that classic shows like Peep Show are coming to an end.

“This is an adult piece about sex and love. It is probably not laugh out loud but it is witty and acerbic,” he said of Scrotal Recall.

Two other shows from last year’s 4Funnies season of pilots are awaiting commissioning decisions.

The first is Flack, which stars Sheridan Smith as a morally-compromised PR woman.

The second, Catastrophe, has been written by Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney who play a couple experiencing relationship difficulties.

In Misfits, Thomas played Alisha, one of the leads who are each granted a superpower following a freak storm. Hers is the ability to send those who touch her go into a sexual frenzy.

Thomas left Misfits on good terms in 2011 when he character was killed by Rachel (Jessica Brown Findlay) in the series three finale.

