Watching The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing will not be a chore for the woman who describes herself as “living and breathing light entertainment”. She added: “Strictly Come Dancing is my religion.”

“I do love to cry. I'll cry at the drop of a hat. I'll cry at your basic television programme, let alone a weepie. But not big, heavy, serious crying. I haven't done that for a while, which is a relief. More like a little welling up of joy.”

Perhaps a little more outside her comfort zone, however, will be the section where they have to watch the news: “I can’t face watching it sometimes. It’s always so miserable. I live in a bit of a news vacuum actually.”

More like this

She’ll be back on more comfortable ground, however, with Downton Abbey, which she loves. But don't we all...

Miranda's Gogglebox appearance is one of three celebrity specials. The other two will see Noel Gallagher, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Paul O'Grady and Kathy Burke appear on the sofa.

Advertisement

Stand Up to Cancer 2014 will be shown on Channel 4, Friday 17th October