Miranda final ever episode - what did you think?
Miranda Hart's clumsy, unlucky-in-love alter ego was back on our telly screens tonight for her final ever episode but was it, what we call, a suitable send off?
So there we have it. Miranda is no more.
The galloping, the 'are we's, the constant falling over: it has all come to an end. There will be no more bearing with. No more such fun.
After two Miranda-free years, the sitcom finally returned to our telly screens this Christmas with more socially awkward situations, silly festive frolics and emotional decisions.
But as the credits roll on the hit BBC1 sitcom for the final time, we want to know what you thought of Miranda's final foray.
Was it beyond brilliant to have Miranda, Stevie and Gary back on our telly screens tonight, or was it too bittersweet (especially in a delicate, hungover state)?
Was the end all you could have hoped for? Or a bit of an anti-climax? Could you even see the telly through your tear-filled eyes?
Let us know in the comments box below.