Mayim Bialik really worried Big Bang Theory fans with this tweet
The actress – who plays Amy Farrah Fowler in the sitcom – had viewers in a panic with her photo marking the series ten wrap
The Big Bang Theory may be one of the biggest shows in America but fans are always pretty angsty about its future. Ten series into its run, there have been plenty of rumours swirling in the past year that its current episodes might be its last – especially with the rumblings of pay disputes and endless contract negotiations kicking around.
Still, March brought us the news that the sitcom – which stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco – had been renewed for two more seasons, confirming its place on screens until 2019. We all breathed a deep sigh of relief.
Meanwhile, the cast have been busy making the current tenth series which wrapped production in America yesterday. Cuoco – who plays Penny – marked the moment with a sweet Instagram post...
And a similar snap was also shared by her co-star Mayim Bialik, who plays Sheldon's girlfriend Amy – although her caption sent fans into a panic:
"Emotional night/month/year/season," she wrote. "A decade of big bang ended tonight." The "decade" she was referring to represents the ten series the show has been on air – but viewers who hadn't heard the news of the show's renewal immediately assumed the worst.
And it fell to informed tweeters to pass on their reassurance that The Big Bang Theory is not coming to an end.
Panic over.
Rest assured, Big Bang Theory lives on.
(And Mayim Bialik should take caption tips off Kaley Cuoco.)