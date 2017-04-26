Meanwhile, the cast have been busy making the current tenth series which wrapped production in America yesterday. Cuoco – who plays Penny – marked the moment with a sweet Instagram post...

And a similar snap was also shared by her co-star Mayim Bialik, who plays Sheldon's girlfriend Amy – although her caption sent fans into a panic:

"Emotional night/month/year/season," she wrote. "A decade of big bang ended tonight." The "decade" she was referring to represents the ten series the show has been on air – but viewers who hadn't heard the news of the show's renewal immediately assumed the worst.

And it fell to informed tweeters to pass on their reassurance that The Big Bang Theory is not coming to an end.

Panic over.

Rest assured, Big Bang Theory lives on.

(And Mayim Bialik should take caption tips off Kaley Cuoco.)