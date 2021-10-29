Matthew Perry to write autobiography detailing time on Friends and addiction struggles

Matthew Perry has just signed a seven-figure deal for his upcoming autobiography, in which he’ll discuss his time on sitcom Friends, and his battles with addiction.

The book, which is still untitled, will be released sometime next year, and will be the first autobiography written by one of the Friends stars.

The news follows the recent Friends reunion, which saw the ‘six friends’ Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry all gather to discuss their time on the show.

The reunion had plenty of revelations (including Schwimmer and Aniston talking about their feelings for each other), but shied away from addressing Perry’s addiction struggles during the course of the show (read our Friends reunion review for more details).

According to Deadline, Perry (who played the character Chandler) “will take readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the sitcom while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. It is set to be a candid and self-aware book told with his trademark humor, with Perry vividly detailing his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all.”

Megan Lynch of Flatiron Books, who will edit the book, said: “We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something–and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew’s book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division.”

