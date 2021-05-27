Friends stars reveal the off-screen romance that almost happened

After ten years of ups and downs, the couples on Friends all got their happy endings, with Rachel getting off the plane to be with Ross, Phoebe marrying Mike and Monica and Chandler starting family life.

But behind the scenes, there were two stars who never got to be together, despite a mutual attraction.

**Warning: the rest of this article contains spoilers for Friends: The Reunion, which airs on Sky One tonight at 8pm**

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston have revealed that while the world was obsessing over Ross and Rachel’s relationship, they were resisting a romance of their own.

“During the first season I had a major crush on Jen,” says Schwimmer, speaking on the reunion show. “In the first year or two there were moments we would cuddle on the couch and I was thinking, how did not everyone know we were crushing on each other? It was a situation we couldn’t do anything about, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary, we respected that.”

While the rest of the cast all told host James Corden that they knew about the pair’s feelings, Aniston agreed with Schwimmer that they could never act on their attraction. “It was reciprocated, we’d spoon and fall asleep on the couch together,” she remembers. “I remember saying to David it would be such a bummer if the first time we kissed was on national television, but it was.

“We just channeled all of our admiration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

While we would have loved the couple to get together in real life, Courtney Cox says it was probably a good thing they stayed just good friends. “It’s probably good you didn’t [get together]” she says. ‘It might not have been as good for the show.”

Friends: The Reunion is available to stream on NOW, and will air on Sky One at 8pm tonight.