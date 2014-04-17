“I’m very proud of The Office, if it’s on I still watch it and will laugh. But one of the best things Ricky and Steve did was ending it and making it finite and making it something people look back and go, ‘I wish there was more of that’, as opposed to doing loads and people saying, ‘I wish there was less of that’.”

On the possibility of returning to the role, Freeman admits, “If they asked again, I’d be surprised.”

But while Freeman is certainly keeping himself busy – with Sherlock, The Hobbit franchise and most recently Fargo under his belt – the actor admits he takes time out to watch Gervais’s David Brent spin-offs.

YouTube series Learn guitar with David Brent “is like Partridge” Freeman says, adding, “in the right context I could watch that all day”.

