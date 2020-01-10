Following an announcement posted on the official What We Do In The Shadows Twitter, Hamill posted on his personal account to confirm the news.

Hamill had previously teased fans about the role, posting on Twitter back in December that he was "flying from an undisclosed location having just finished a project that I really really really REALLY loved but is still under an NDA".

Clement didn't give any details as to who Hamill would be playing, but everyone is clearly very excited about it (us included). He did, however, confirm season two will introduce other supernatural beings such as ghosts and witches, so it's possible Hamill could be swapping his force ghost's Jedi robe for more traditional spectral attire...

The series' creator went on to confirm that Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) would not be returning for season two, stating that the news was "a little disappointing for me as she was planned to be a big character."

Though the mockumentary is set in the same world as the 2014 film, Clement reiterated that season two will continue to stay away from the original movie's elements.

The central house-sharing vampires Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazslo (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) are all set to return.

What We Do In The Shadows will return to FX in 2020 – it is expected to air on BBC Two in the UK at a later date