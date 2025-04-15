The BAFTA-nominated comedy picks up after season 4's cliffhanger, set to be one last final outing for the series, which went on to become BBC Three's most-watched comedy in 2023.

It's set to be "an epic finale" according to the BBC synopsis. It also reads: "Mobeen is back on the outside and reunited with the gang in Small Heath, before embarking on an epic adventure overseas, if Mobeen can get his hands on a plane ticket and a fake passport that is."

Guz Khan as Mobeen in Man Like Mobeen season 5 BBC/Tiger Aspect/Khuram Mirza

The new and final instalment sees the return of Khan as Mobeen as well as Tolu Ogunmefun as Nate and Perry Fitzpatrick as Harper.

The rest of the returning cast also includes Salman Akhtar as Saj, Duaa Karim as Aqsa, Mark Silcox as Uncle Shady, Korkmaz Arslan as Emre and Hussina Raja as Nida.

At the time of the release of first-look images of the series being released, Khan said: "Listen, please, this is very important to the sanctity and functionality of my life. I can’t even shop in Aldi without someone popping out from behind the bread aisle and asking me when there’s going to be more Man Like Mobeen.

"So for you, and only for you, here’s one, final, very last, never to be done again season of Man Like Mobeen. PS Please don’t make me make anymore, I got loads of kids to raise and that. Love you."

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, also said: "Man Like Mobeen has been a comedy juggernaut for BBC Three, and saying goodbye is going to be tough for everyone. But as much as we don’t want to, we’ve got to be grown-ups and accept it's the end.

"Guz Khan and Andy Milligan have crafted something truly special in these final scripts, and we're going out with a bang... even if keeping a straight face will be a challenge. It's the last series, but it’s bigger and funnier than ever."

Man Like Mobeen returns on Thursday 1st May at 9pm on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

