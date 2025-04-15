According to the synopsis of the film: "Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman): successful careers, great kids, an enviable sex life. But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentments that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down."

The new film sees Cumberbatch and Colman in the lead roles, with the rest of the cast proving to be just as star-studded with the likes of Ncuti Gatwa, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow and Kate McKinnon all starring.

Sunita Mani, Olivia Colman, and Ncuti Gatwa in The Roses. Jaap Buitendijk/Searchlight Pictures

The Roses is a reimagining of the 1989 comedy The War of the Roses, which was directed by Danny DeVito, which starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner. In the original movie, the couple start to unravel, with their material possessions becoming the centre of a very bitter divorce battle.

Flipped on its head slightly, The Roses will chronicle the rise of Ivy's career – rather than Theo's – and will see Theo lose his job.

In one image, we see a particularly loved-up image of Theo and Ivy, while another shows Ivy at work in what appears to be a café. The images were originally released via Vanity Fair, with Cumberbatch telling the publication: "The film is a parable of two people who loved each other intensely, then ended up hating each other intensely and missing the middle ground.

"Much of it is shockingly recognisable: how we struggle to show love toward the people we love the most, and how this can all go wrong very quickly if we're not careful about nurturing and nourishing the relationships at the centre of our families."

Speaking of the change in the narrative in The Roses compared to the 1989 film, screenwriter Tony McNamara said: “That’s what so many couples understand now, how the balance between two careers is such a trick to solve in a marriage.

"These two people who are very creative, very ambitious—how are they going to balance staying married and staying in love?"

On the announcement of the movie last year, Searchlight president Matthew Greenfield said: "The Roses is a wildly funny, bigger than life, and yet deeply human story. With Jay at the helm, and Benedict and Olivia and Tony, we have a dream team bringing it to life."

Cumberbatch's SunnyMarch is also producing the movie along with Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland. Ackland also said: "We are thrilled to be working on this very special film with such an incredible team. We have been long admirers of Jay’s work and his vision and passion to tell this story is incredibly inspiring."

The Roses premieres in UK cinemas on Monday 1st September.

