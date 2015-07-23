Mackenzie Crook to talk Detectorists at the Radio Times Festival
The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean star will be reflecting on his bittersweet BBC4 comedy which has just started filming a second series in Suffolk
Mackenzie Crook will be appearing at the Radio Times Festival in September to talk about the return of his Bafta-winning comedy Detectorists.
Crook, who writes, directs and stars in the BBC4 show, will take to the stage alongside producer Adam Tandy on September 25th, offering an insight into their uniquely British story of love, companionship and eccentricity.
The first series of Detectorists won an army of fans as well as a Bafta Award with its tender story about the lives of the members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club. Crook played Andy, a dreamy metal detectorist hoping to strike gold in the fields of Suffolk.
Toby Jones (Marvellous, The Hunger Games) stars as his best friend Lance, while Rachael Stirling plays the part of Andy's long-suffering girlfriend Becky.
The second series, plus a Christmas special, began filming last week.“To be back in Suffolk filming in the glorious English countryside for a second summer is more than I could have hoped for," said Crook as the cameras began rolling. "I’m thrilled that people warmed to the first series of Detectorists and I can’t wait to show them the next instalment.”
More like this
Radio Times Festival runs from 24th-27th September on The Green at Hampton Court Palace.
READ MORE
Toby Jones joins Mackenzie Crook in new BBC4 comedy about metal detecting
Gareth Keenan won't be enjoying Life on the Road with David Brent, says Mackenzie Crook
Why it’s great that Mackenzie Crook comedy Detectorists will be back for another series
Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright and Detectorists' Mackenzie Crook win Bafta writer awards