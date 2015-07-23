The first series of Detectorists won an army of fans as well as a Bafta Award with its tender story about the lives of the members of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club. Crook played Andy, a dreamy metal detectorist hoping to strike gold in the fields of Suffolk.

Toby Jones (Marvellous, The Hunger Games) stars as his best friend Lance, while Rachael Stirling plays the part of Andy's long-suffering girlfriend Becky.

The second series, plus a Christmas special, began filming last week.“To be back in Suffolk filming in the glorious English countryside for a second summer is more than I could have hoped for," said Crook as the cameras began rolling. "I’m thrilled that people warmed to the first series of Detectorists and I can’t wait to show them the next instalment.”

