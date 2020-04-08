He and his family move to a remote base in Colorado, where they collaborate with a colourful team of scientists and astronauts with the goal of achieving total space dominance.

Kudrow plays Maggie Naird, Mark's wife, who has been dedicated to her husband's career for many years, but now finds herself moving in a different direction.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Co-created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels, who previously worked together on The US Office, Space Force boasts an impressive ensemble cast.

More like this

John Malkovich (The New Pope), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Noah Emmerich (The Americans) co-star in the series, alongside Diana Silvers (Booksmart), Tawny Newsome (Bajillion Dollar Propertie$) and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley).

Netflix has announced that the series will be available to stream from 29th May 2020.

Kudrow, best known for the role of Phoebe Buffay on Friends, recently appeared in Channel 4 and Netflix co-production Feel Good.

Advertisement

Space Force lands on Netflix on 29th May. Check out our best TV series on Netflix round-up.