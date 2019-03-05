When is Feel Good on Netflix and Channel 4? What’s it about?

Stand-up comedian Mae Martin is headed to television with a new series loosely based on her own life.

Martin will take the lead role in Feel Good, formerly known as Mae and George, as a recovering addict trying to regain control over her life while also embarking on a new romantic relationship.

When will Feel Good be on Channel 4 and Netflix?

The drama begins on E4 on Wednesday 18th March 2020, with all six episodes available immediately on All 4.

Outside of the UK, Feel Good will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 19th March.

Hey cool feature in @RadioTimes today! Announcing that my show is called Feel Good – it’s out early next year on @Channel4 and Netflix everywhere and it’s mega romantic ???? pic.twitter.com/83fVgFtqU3 — Mae Martin (@TheMaeMartin) September 17, 2019

Is there a trailer for Feel Good?

Yes! Channel 4 has released a first look trailer for the new series which you can watch below…

Who is in the cast of Feel Good?

Comedian Mae Martin takes the lead role as a version of herself, having drawn on many of her real-life experiences to co-write this series too.

Martin previously struggled with substance addiction, but has since undergone rehabilitation and now uses this experience for material in her act.

Charlotte Ritchie (Fresh Meat) will play George, Mae’s new girlfriend who is a positive addition to her life as well as the cause of some anxiety.

Ritchie said: “It is a total dream to be involved in a show like this. It is so thoughtfully written and full of beautiful details but also makes me laugh so much. I feel so very grateful to be part of it.”

Friends star Lisa Kudrow will also appear in the series as Linda, Mae’s mother who finds ways to influence her daughter’s life despite living thousands of miles away in Canada.

Kudrow added: “I’m thrilled to be playing Linda but I first fell in love with Mae and the scripts she and Joe wrote. It’s sweet and very funny and awkward and well observed.”

Rounding out the cast are Sophie Thompson (Coronation Street) as another recovering addict who is a confidant for Mae, Phil Burgers (The Characters) as Mae and George’s eccentric housemate, and Adrian Lukis (Toast of London) as Mae’s father.

What is Feel Good about?

Written by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, Feel Good is a six episode comedy drama about a woman recovering from addiction while trying to sustain a new and intense romance.

The story will explore the nature of gender and sexuality in today’s modern world, while also looking at how love can become an unhealthy addiction in its own right.

Mae’s complicated relationships will be at the core of the series, not only between her and George, but also her parents, fellow recovering addicts and locals she meets at a stand-up comedy club.