Revealing their two meetings and sharing photos of the pair together, Coughlan wrote: “Little known fact, Line of Duty and Derry Girls filmed in Belfast at the same time. There are a lot of early starts, one morning my pickup was at 4am, I am not a morning person in the slightest so I was so tired I decided to bring my pillow with me to sleep in the car.

“I got to the lift, it opened, and there was Adrian Dunbar, I was mortified so got in the lift, clutching onto my pillow like a sleepy toddler, turned around and literally said nothing to him. Then I arrived at a reading yesterday and who is sat there? Ol Aidy D himself.

“I went to be a cool, calm, professional actor and introduce myself and he said, ‘Oh I remember you and your pillow.’”

It is not clear what exactly the “reading” that Coughlan refers to could be. Neither Line of Duty nor Derry Girls are currently at read-through stage, but could Dunbar and Coughlan be starring in another show together?

If so, that's a very exciting prospect indeed...

