In the episode, Lohan develops romantic feelings for Sheen’s character after becoming one of his patients.

Lohan’s casting is believed to be a publicity stunt to promote Scary Movie 5, which stars both Sheen and Lohan and is also scheduled to be released in April.

The pair bonded while shooting the horror spoof sequel last year, and in December Sheen gave Lohan a cheque for $100,000 to help pay off her crippling $233,904 debt to the IRS.

More like this

Discussing his relationship with Lohan at the time, Sheen called the actress “smart and super fabulous” and said: “She's terrific, I mean she's going through a lot of stuff. She's smart and super fabulous and I think will come out on top eventually, you know."

Comedy Central could not be reached to provide a UK airdate for Lohan's episode of Anger Management at the time of writing.

Advertisement

See Sheen and Lohan cosying up to one another in the Scary Movie 5 trailer below: