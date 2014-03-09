Lena Dunham is the original Girl in hilarious Saturday Night Live parody
The star of hit HBO series Girls was joined by SNL regulars Taran Killam and Vanessa Bayer as Hannah Horvath wandered the Garden of Eden
What would happen if Hannah Horvath found herself in the Garden of Eden? Not a question we've often asked ourselves but one that was answered last night when Lena Dunham hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time.
To ensure her "dream" gig was a success, the writer and actress debuted Girl - a spiritual parody of her hit HBO series. Set in the biblical idyll, Girl saw Hannah in her birthday suit, wandering through Eden with her boyfriend Adam (played by SNL regular Taran Killam) and pondering the bigger questions in life: "Are we, like, man and wife?" "A snake just talked to me - is that normal?"
With their modesty protected by some blurry lines (and in Adam's case, a giant leaf), the two were faced with temptation in the form of some rosy apples, and a Shoshanna-headed snake. The next scene sees Hannah surrounded by gobbled fruit, informing God, "I know I committed original sin but at least it's original. I think I deserve some credit for that or at least a publishing deal." Take a look below...
Lena Dunham - The 1st Girl (Eve) - SNL 3-8-14 by IdolxMuzic
Girls airs on Mondays at 10:00pm on Sky Atlantic