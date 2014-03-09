What would happen if Hannah Horvath found herself in the Garden of Eden? Not a question we've often asked ourselves but one that was answered last night when Lena Dunham hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time.

Advertisement

To ensure her "dream" gig was a success, the writer and actress debuted Girl - a spiritual parody of her hit HBO series. Set in the biblical idyll, Girl saw Hannah in her birthday suit, wandering through Eden with her boyfriend Adam (played by SNL regular Taran Killam) and pondering the bigger questions in life: "Are we, like, man and wife?" "A snake just talked to me - is that normal?"