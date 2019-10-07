But rather than focusing on any Jack Bauer-style fights with terrorists, the show will focus on “perennial loser” and wedding DJ Stuart (Mack) as his life goes down the pan in a suburban cul-de-sac.

Lee Mack in his hit BBC sitcom Not Going Out

The episodes will also feature Stuart’s (much younger) partner April – played by Stath Lets Flats’ Ellie White – and their newborn baby.

Neil Fitzmaurice – best known as Jeff from Peep Show – is set to play Stuart’s jailbird brother Charlie, while Clive Russell (Brynden Tully from Game of Thrones) plays their drug-taking Dad Willie.

Sex Education’s Samantha Spiro will play Stuart’s ex-wife Kate, who lives across the cul-de-sac with daughter Madonna (Chewing Gum’s Sarah Hoare) and husband Ted (Line of Duty’s Patrick Baladi).

Neil Webster, executive producer, said: “David Crow and Oliver Maltman have not only written the funniest scripts I have ever read, they’ve also effortlessly managed to make the whole series play out in real-time.

“And with an incredibly funny cast headed up by Lee Mack, we’re confident that Semi-Detached is going to be a genuinely laugh out loud series. Or your money back.”

Advertisement

The BBC say broadcast details for Semi-Detached will be announced in due course.