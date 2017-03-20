Between the pair of them, they've enjoyed hugely successful careers. Mack is a regular on the panel show Would I Lie To You?, as well as being at the helm of Not Going Out. Cryer, meanwhile, is a veteran comic who’s been in the game for more than 50 years with career highlights that include writing classics such as The Two Ronnies and The Kenny Everett Television Show.

The one-hour session will take place at the BFI on Sunday 9th April at 3.45pm.

Tickets are £16, concessions £12 (Members pay £1.70 less).