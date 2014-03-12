This is about the level of the humour – just the right kind of childishness I adore, but which may not be to precisely everyone’s tastes. It also features quite a few barbs against various nationalities –Ty Burrell’s Interpol agent Jean Pierre Napoleon is a bone idle Frenchman who takes six hour lunch breaks, Badguy calls Berlin the “capital of comedy” and so on. But this being the Muppets there is enough charm and sweetness to carry it off.

And, of course, a big part of the fun is spotting the superstars making cameo appearances in the movie. Yes, we know that's Tina Fey as the Gulag guard Nadia. She has quite a big part.

But you may end up leaving the cinema, as I did, and find out that you actually missed Lady Gaga or Usher (playing, appropriately enough, an usher).

Shameful, eh?

I did at least spot MacKenzie Crook and Toby Jones splaying curators of the Muso del Prado. And (I think) I managed not to blink when Dexter Fletcher made his appearance. I also enjoyed watching Tom Hollander and Hugh Bonneville as a pair of unscrupulous journalists (and I bet they had fun getting their own back on my profession).

Tom Hiddleston also pops up in a fun turn as Escapo, the inmate of the Siberian Prison Camp (presided over by Nadia) where Kermit finds himself sadly holed up.

Oh yes, and Ray Liotta appears as a camp inmate too, while the moment Celine Dion joins fellow diva Miss Piggy in a black-and-white music video got me chuckling.

Spots I never made were James McAvoy as a delivery driver (so I was told afterwards) and, I am afraid, Lady Gaga (must have been snaffling around in my popcorn at the time). But I am assured she is in it.

If I have missed any others I can only apologise, but I would recommend you check the film out for yourself. It's a joy….

Muppets Most Wanted is in UK cinemas from 28 March