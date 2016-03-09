Meanwhile, her driver husband Dave (Omid Djalilli) isn’t much better off as he battles long shifts and rude customers, with only an unfinished extension and an ailing mother to distract the pair from their demanding jobs.

“Having failed the auditions for Darts Players’ Wives, it's lovely to slip into a glamorous lilac nurses tunic and step into the exotic world of community health care,” Brand said.

“I’m delighted to have Jo and the Getting On team returning to BBC4," added the channel's editor Cassian Harrison. "Getting On was a defining series for the channel and I’m really looking forward to seeing how the story has moved on in the intervening years.”

“This is the world of zero-hours contracts alongside juggling the responsibilities and demands of that middle generation with demanding children and evermore dependent parents,” said BBC comedy controller Shane Allen. “It’s a world Jo knows well as she brings truth, depth, heart and humour to our everyday world.

“It’s a great accompanying series to The Detectorists in cementing BBC4's reputation for the biggest names in British comedy to make distinctive and heartfelt comedy centred around ordinary lives, whilst tackling broader themes about contemporary society.”

Going Forward will air on BBC4 later this year