Twenty years on, and the three friends continue to use the non-existent Stanicky to get themselves out of sticky situations. But when their wives eventually demand to meet their fall guy, the trio are forced to hire an actor to bring Stanicky to life.

James Franco and Joaquin Phoenix had both been in the frame to play Stanicky at various times since 2010 but, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrey is now officially on board as the film’s star.

Production on the long-delayed movie is now due to get under way in the summer.

Before then, though, fans of Carrey will be able to watch him playing Colonel Stars and Stripes in Kick Ass 2, which is due to be released in Britain on Friday 19 July.