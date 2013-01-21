Jim Carrey in first photo from Kick Ass 2
See the Dumb and Dumber funnyman as Colonel Stars and Stripes in a newly released still from the upcoming superhero sequel
Jim Carrey’s turning the patriotism up to 11 in this newly-released still from Kick Ass 2, in which the rubber-faced funny man plays a character called Colonel Stars and Stripes.
The Colonel, who appears in the new photo alongside his dog and Kick Ass (AKA high school student Dave Lizewski), is a former mobster who’s gone straight and formed a new crime fighting syndicate called Justice Forever:
Kick Ass 2, the sequel to 2010’s big-screen action/comedy hit about a comic book fan turned crime fighter, sees the titular superhero banding together with a group of fellow citizens who’ve followed his example and donned spandex to battle evil in costume.
But, unbeknownst to our olive green hero, his nemesis the Red Mist is plotting an act of vengeance that will affect everyone young Mr. Lizewski knows…
Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Kick Ass 2 also features Nicolas Cage, Chloe Grace Moretz and John Leguizamo among its cast.
The film is due to be released in UK cinemas on Friday 19 July 2013.