Kick Ass 2, the sequel to 2010’s big-screen action/comedy hit about a comic book fan turned crime fighter, sees the titular superhero banding together with a group of fellow citizens who’ve followed his example and donned spandex to battle evil in costume.

But, unbeknownst to our olive green hero, his nemesis the Red Mist is plotting an act of vengeance that will affect everyone young Mr. Lizewski knows…

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, Kick Ass 2 also features Nicolas Cage, Chloe Grace Moretz and John Leguizamo among its cast.

The film is due to be released in UK cinemas on Friday 19 July 2013.