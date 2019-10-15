"I know its far fetch but are the FRIENDS stars teasing us for a somewhat FRIENDS reunion?" a fan posted on Twitter.

Despite fan interest, however, talk of a Friends revival or film has had mixed responses from the original cast. LeBlanc previously suggested back in 2012 that any sort of Friends reunion would be a “bad idea”, while Perry said that he wouldn’t want to “risk doing something bad” and “tarnishing the [show’s] image”.

And although Aniston has previously admitted that she would be open to the possibility of a revival, earlier this month she said that a reboot wouldn't "be even close to as good what it was" during an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM Radio programme.

“So why do it? It would ruin it.”