The cast also includes Corrie's Roy Barraclough, comedians Arthur Smith and Mathew Horne and Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter.

Challis, best known for playing Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, is set to portray stuffy manager Captain Peacock (originally played by Frank Thornton), while actor Watkins will star as Mr 'I'm Free' Humphries, the mincing, much-loved menswear assistant first played by John Inman.

Benidorm and Coronation Street star Hewson will feature as ladies department manager Mrs Slocombe, originally played by Mollie Sugden.

The comedy will pick up "where Jeremy Lloyd and David Croft's classic comedy left off", returning to 1988 and Grace Brothers department store.

The special will be written by Derren Litten, co-writer of The Catherine Tate Show, and will be directed by Dewi Humphreys (Vicar Of Dibley, Still Open All Hours).

"Writing a new episode of Are You Being Served? has been the most fun I have ever had as a professional writer," Litten said. "We have an amazing cast, a brilliant producer and a great director, it was just too exciting an opportunity to pass up and I am unanimous in that."