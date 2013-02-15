The FOX pilot, which is based on the BBC series, will follow the friends and families of two very different people who meet and embark on a long-distance relationship.

Ritter's character is being described as "adorably neurotic". And instead of hailing from Barry Island, his love interest Stacey will be from rural Pennsylvania.

The US remake of the comedy classic is being penned by I Just Want My Pants Back writer David Rose. The series' original writers James Corden and Ruth Jones will act as executive producers alongside Steve Coogan, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner and Henry Normal.

The original BBC3 series followed Essex boy Gavin and Welsh girl Stacey as they tried to make their long distance relationship work. Gavin & Stacey starred James Corden, Ruth Jones, Matt Horne, Joanna Page, Alison Steadman, Larry Lamb and Rob Brydon. The BAFTA award winning show ran for three series between 2007 and 2010. The comedy originally aired on digital channel BBC3 before being moved to BBC2 and then BBC1 because of its growing popularity.