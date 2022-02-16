Jamie Demetriou would "love" to appear in What We Do in the Shadows

The sibling comedians starred in Channel 4's Stath Lets Flats as brother-sister duo Stath and Sophie Charalambos, but have since branched out in America, with Jamie appearing in Apple TV Plus comedy The Afterparty and Natasia starring in FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou has said that he would "love" to join sister Natasia Demetriou on screen in an episode of her comedy What We Do in the Shadows .

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview for The Big RT Interview, Jamie said that he would "of course" say yes to making a cameo in the vampire mockumentary.

"Of course, yeah! Do you know what, the most boring part of this part of your career is scheduling. It's so insane how much of it comes down to that," he said.

"It's so boring and administrative, that is the kind of reality of it but definitely – if I was offered a part and everything worked out, I would love to be a part of What We Do in the Shadows. It's brilliant."

Speaking about working with his sister on Stath Lets Flats, Jamie said: "It's been one of the great joys of my life, being able to do that show with her.

"With how busy she is and how busy I get, it's like the most we get to see each other is when we're working together."

What We Do in the Shadows star Natasia, Kayvan Novak and Matt Berry as vampires living in Staten Island, trying to conquer New York with the help of their familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

The Afterparty is streaming on Apple TV Plus, with episodes being released every Friday – sign up for Apple TV Plus here. You can read the full interview with Jamie Demetriou here. See what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama hub.