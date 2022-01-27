Brand new comedy The Afterparty makes its Apple TV+ debut tomorrow, with the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Dave Franco, Jamie Demetriou and Ben Schwartz starring in the murder mystery.

Tomorrow marks the end of a long week and if you don't have plans to dance the night away, then we've got a party you could go to – although it will end in a murder.

The eight-parter follows a group of people who return to their high school for their 15-year reunion, which takes a dramatic turn when the host of the after party – pop star Xavier (Dave Franco) – winds up dead.

Read on for everything you need to know about Apple TV+ series The Afterparty.

The Afterparty release date and time

The Afterparty makes its Apple TV+ debut tomorrow – Friday 28th January.

The first three episodes will arrive on the 28th, with the remaining instalments dropping on the platform every Friday.

While Apple TV+ has not yet announced what time the show will arrive on the platform, the streamer tends to release shows at midnight ET, which works out to be 5am in the UK.

The Afterparty plot

Created by 21 Jump Street's Christopher Miller, The Afterparty follows a group of 30-somethings as they attend their high school reunion – a night which ends with the murder of the party's host.

Each episode of the murder mystery comedy is told from a different character's perspective, viewed through the lens of a particular film genre.

The eight-part series is executive produced by Miller and his filmmaking partner Phil Lord, who created films like Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and shows like The Last Man on Earth.

The Afterparty cast

The Afterparty boasts an impressive cast, led by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and Veep's Sam Richardson.

They are joined by Parks and Recreation's Ben Schwartz, Strangers star Zoë Chao, Suicide Squad's Ike Barinholtz, Broad City's Ilana Glazer, Now You See Me's Dave Franco, Search Party's John Early and Stath Lets Flats star Jamie Demetriou.

The Afterparty trailer

Apple TV+ released a full-length trailer for The Afterparty on 14th December, teasing the death of Dave Franco's popstar character Xavier and the suspicions around his former high school classmates.

The streamer teased the star-studded series back in October with a minute-long first-look.

The Afterparty arrives on Apple TV+ on Friday 28th January.