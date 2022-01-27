The eight-parter, created by 21 Jump Street's Christopher Miller, features a stellar cast, with Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Dave Franco, Ilana Glazer and Jamie Demetriou starring in the series.

Arriving on Apple TV+ tomorrow (Friday 28th January) is brand new comedy The Afterparty – a murder mystery about a high school reunion gone wrong.

Franco plays Xavier: an unpopular student turned international pop star who winds up dead at his high school reunion afterparty – but who else is in this comedy?

Read on to learn more about the cast of The Afterparty.

Tiffany Haddish plays Detective Danner

Who is Detective Danner? Detective Danner is one of the first police officers to arrive at the scene of the murder and, while she's meant to hold the fort until her superior gets there, she sets about solving the crime herself.

Where have I seen Tiffany Haddish before? Emmy winner Tiffany Haddish is best known for starring in the film Girls Trip and shows like The Carmichael Show, The Last O.G, Tuca & Bertie, Solar Opposites, Bob's Burgers and New Girl. She has also appeared in films like Bad Trip, Like a Boss, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The Oath, Nobody's Fool and Keanu.

Sam Richardson plays Aniq

Who is Aniq? Aniq is a escape room designer who had plans to confess his true feelings for former crush Zoe at his high school reunion.

Where have I seen Sam Richardson before? Sam Richardson is best known for playing Richard Splett in HBO's Veep and for co-creating the Comedy Central series Detroiters. He has also appeared in I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, New Girl, BoJack Horseman, Promising Young Woman, Office Christmas Party, Superintelligence and Spy.

Zoë Chao plays Zoe

Who is Zoe? Zoe is an art-loving teacher who was looking forward to letting her hair down at the high school reunion.

Where have I seen Zoë Chao before? Zoe Chao has appeared in Strangers, The OA, Living with Yourself, Love Life, Modern Love and films The High Note, I Used to Go Here, Long Weekend and Where'd You Go, Bernadette.

Ben Schwartz plays Yasper

Who is Yasper? Yasper is Aniq's high school best friend who dreams of a career in music but actually works in security installation.

Where have I seen Ben Schwartz before? Ben Schwartz is a comedian who rose to fame for playing Jean-Ralphio Saperstein in Parks and Recreation and his roles in House of Lies, DuckTales, The Other Guys, This Is Where I Leave You, Flora & Ulysses, Staged, Space Force and Modern Family.

Ike Barinholtz plays Brett

Who is Brett? Brett is Zoe's ex-husband who was popular in school and plans on going to the reunion to get Zoe back.

Where have I seen Ike Barinholtz before? Ike Barinholtz is best known for appearing in Eastbound & Down, The Mindy Project, Bless the Harts and films like Neighbours, Suicide Squad, Snatched, Blockers, Late Night, The Hunt and Central Intelligence, which he co-wrote.

Ilana Glazer plays Chelsea

Who is Chelsea? Chelsea is the paranoid former class president who everybody sees as a drunken mess.

Where have I seen Ilana Glazer before? Ilana Glazer co-created and starred in Comedy Central series Broad City, after which she appeared in BoJack Horseman, The Night Before, Rought Night and False Positive.

Dave Franco plays Xavier

Who is Xavier? Xavier is an international pop star who was unpopular at school but grew up to be a multimillionaire. He hosts the after party for the high school reunion and ends up dead.

Where have I seen Dave Franco before? Franco is best known for appearing in Charlie St. Cloud, 21 Jump Street, Now You See Me, The Lego Movie, Neighbours, Nerve, The Rental and shows like Scrubs, Privileged, Young Justice, Easy, BoJack Horseman, The Now.

Jamie Demetriou plays Walt

Who is Walt? Walt is a socially-awkward loner who gets frustrated when no one at the reunion can remember who he is.

Where have I seen Jamie Demetriou before? Jamie Demetriou is the BAFTA-winning creator and star of Channel 4's Stath Lets Flats. He has also appeared in Fleabag, Paddington 2, Sherlock Gnomes, This Time with Alan Partridge, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Cruella and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

John Early plays Detective Culp

Who is Detective Culp? Detective Culp is the rule-abiding partner of Detective Danner.

Where have I seen John Early? John Early is a comedian best known for starring in Search Party, Netflix Presents: The Characters, Close Enough, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson and films like The Disaster Artist, Late Night and Save Yourselves.

The Big RT Interview with Jamie Demetriou is available to read on RadioTimes.com on Friday 28th January.

The Afterparty premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 28th January – find out how to sign up for Apple TV+ here. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.