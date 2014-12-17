Jack Whitehall crowned King of Comedy for third year in a row
Bad Education actor retains publicly-voted title at the British Comedy Awards
Jack Whitehall has won ‘King of Comedy’ for the third time at the British Comedy Awards. The 26-year-old received the publicly voted award, beating fellow nominees Jo Brand, Greg Davies, Lee Mack, David Mitchell and Graham Norton.
The Bad Education actor was not in attendance at the ceremony in Wembley but sent a video message along with his father Michael Whitehall thanking fans for giving him the hat-trick. "We're both very happy about this award," said Whitehall junior, before the proud dad chipped in, “I'm not! I voted for Lee Mack."
Mack can’t have been too disappointed, winning Best TV Male and Best Panel Show for Would I Lie to You. The evening’s other big winners included Graham Norton and Harry Enfield, who also nabbed two awards each. Norton (another no-show) won Best Comedy Entertainment Personality and Best Comedy Entertainment Programme while Enfield took home Best TV Comedy Actor and Best Sketch Show for Harry And Paul's Story Of The Twos. Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crown) won Best Comedy Actress.
Brendan O’Carroll was given the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award for Mrs Brown’s Boys, while Monty Python received a Lifetime Achievement in the wake of their reuinion show at the O2. Dara O’Briain colleted the award on behalf of the Pythons.
The British Comedy Awards have a reputation for controversy, and long time host Jonathan Ross didn’t disappoint. "I'm sweating like Clarkson in his last chance saloon," he quipped, before referring to his own tumultuous career. "By the way, how many chances does Clarkson get? One unplanned prank phone call and my BBC pass stops working immediately!"
The winners in full:
Best TV Comedy Actor
Harry Enfield
Best TV Comedy Actress
Katherine Parkinson
Best Male TV Comic
Lee Mack
Best Female TV Comic
Aisling Bea
Best Comedy Entertainment Personality
Graham Norton
King of Comedy
Jack Whitehall
Best Comedy Film
The Inbetweeners 2
Best International Comedy Programme
Modern Family
Best Sitcom
Moone Boy
Best Sketch Show
Harry And Paul's Story Of The Twos
Best Comedy Panel Show
Would I Lie to You
Best Comedy Drama
Rev
Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
Graham Norton
Best Internet Comedy Programme
Carpark
Best New Comedy
Toast of London
Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist
Nick Helm
The Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award
Brendan O'Carroll, for Mrs Brown's Boys
British Comedy Academy Lifetime Achievement Award
Monty Python
The British Comedy Awards will be broadcast on Channel 4 on Wednesday 17th December. The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is this year's charity partner – a short awareness video will also be airing, and can be seen below.