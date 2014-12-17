Jack Whitehall has won ‘King of Comedy’ for the third time at the British Comedy Awards. The 26-year-old received the publicly voted award, beating fellow nominees Jo Brand, Greg Davies, Lee Mack, David Mitchell and Graham Norton.

The Bad Education actor was not in attendance at the ceremony in Wembley but sent a video message along with his father Michael Whitehall thanking fans for giving him the hat-trick. "We're both very happy about this award," said Whitehall junior, before the proud dad chipped in, “I'm not! I voted for Lee Mack."

Mack can’t have been too disappointed, winning Best TV Male and Best Panel Show for Would I Lie to You. The evening’s other big winners included Graham Norton and Harry Enfield, who also nabbed two awards each. Norton (another no-show) won Best Comedy Entertainment Personality and Best Comedy Entertainment Programme while Enfield took home Best TV Comedy Actor and Best Sketch Show for Harry And Paul's Story Of The Twos. Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crown) won Best Comedy Actress.

Brendan O’Carroll was given the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award for Mrs Brown’s Boys, while Monty Python received a Lifetime Achievement in the wake of their reuinion show at the O2. Dara O’Briain colleted the award on behalf of the Pythons.

The British Comedy Awards have a reputation for controversy, and long time host Jonathan Ross didn’t disappoint. "I'm sweating like Clarkson in his last chance saloon," he quipped, before referring to his own tumultuous career. "By the way, how many chances does Clarkson get? One unplanned prank phone call and my BBC pass stops working immediately!"

The winners in full:

Best TV Comedy Actor
Harry Enfield

Best TV Comedy Actress
Katherine Parkinson

Best Male TV Comic
Lee Mack

Best Female TV Comic
Aisling Bea

Best Comedy Entertainment Personality
Graham Norton

King of Comedy
Jack Whitehall

Best Comedy Film
The Inbetweeners 2

Best International Comedy Programme
Modern Family

Best Sitcom
Moone Boy

Best Sketch Show
Harry And Paul's Story Of The Twos

Best Comedy Panel Show
Would I Lie to You

Best Comedy Drama
Rev

Best Comedy Entertainment Programme
Graham Norton

Best Internet Comedy Programme
Carpark

Best New Comedy
Toast of London

Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist
Nick Helm

The Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award
Brendan O'Carroll, for Mrs Brown's Boys

British Comedy Academy Lifetime Achievement Award
Monty Python

The British Comedy Awards will be broadcast on Channel 4 on Wednesday 17th December. The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is this year's charity partner – a short awareness video will also be airing, and can be seen below.

