Mack can’t have been too disappointed, winning Best TV Male and Best Panel Show for Would I Lie to You. The evening’s other big winners included Graham Norton and Harry Enfield, who also nabbed two awards each. Norton (another no-show) won Best Comedy Entertainment Personality and Best Comedy Entertainment Programme while Enfield took home Best TV Comedy Actor and Best Sketch Show for Harry And Paul's Story Of The Twos. Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crown) won Best Comedy Actress.

Brendan O’Carroll was given the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award for Mrs Brown’s Boys, while Monty Python received a Lifetime Achievement in the wake of their reuinion show at the O2. Dara O’Briain colleted the award on behalf of the Pythons.

The British Comedy Awards have a reputation for controversy, and long time host Jonathan Ross didn’t disappoint. "I'm sweating like Clarkson in his last chance saloon," he quipped, before referring to his own tumultuous career. "By the way, how many chances does Clarkson get? One unplanned prank phone call and my BBC pass stops working immediately!"

The winners in full:

Best TV Comedy Actor

Harry Enfield

Best TV Comedy Actress

Katherine Parkinson

Best Male TV Comic

Lee Mack

Best Female TV Comic

Aisling Bea

Best Comedy Entertainment Personality

Graham Norton

King of Comedy

Jack Whitehall

Best Comedy Film

The Inbetweeners 2

Best International Comedy Programme

Modern Family

Best Sitcom

Moone Boy

Best Sketch Show

Harry And Paul's Story Of The Twos

Best Comedy Panel Show

Would I Lie to You

Best Comedy Drama

Rev

Best Comedy Entertainment Programme

Graham Norton

Best Internet Comedy Programme

Carpark

Best New Comedy

Toast of London

Best Comedy Breakthrough Artist

Nick Helm

The Writers' Guild of Great Britain Award

Brendan O'Carroll, for Mrs Brown's Boys

British Comedy Academy Lifetime Achievement Award

Monty Python

The British Comedy Awards will be broadcast on Channel 4 on Wednesday 17th December. The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is this year's charity partner – a short awareness video will also be airing, and can be seen below.