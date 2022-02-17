The actor was known for playing the bigoted factory worker Eddie Booth in the 1970s ITV sitcom.

Love Thy Neighbour star Jack Smethurst has died at the age of 89, it has been confirmed.

Smethurst died peacefully at home while surrounded by his loved ones, his family confirmed.

Sharing the sad news on Twitter, his son Adam posted a series of photographs from Smethurst’s various performances.

"Today we said farewell to our dear Dad," he wrote. "He was much loved and brought joy to many. Our entire family give thanks to a long and fruitful life."

He ended his post: "Jack Smethurst 1932 - 2022."

Following the news of his death, actor and singer Robin Askwith paid tribute to Smethurst on Twitter, describing the late star as "a thoughtful and excellent actor".

His former co-star John Altman, who portrayed Nick Cotton in EastEnders, tweeted: "Saddened to hear that my old friend Jack Smethurst has passed away. He was great fun to work with."

Comedian Tommy Cannon also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter and recalled how he and Smethurst had enjoyed their first panto season working together.

Smethurst made his film debut in the 1958 farce Carry on Sergeant.

He went on to appear in 1960s productions of kitchen sink dramas including Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, and A Kind of Loving.

However, it was in 1972 that he bagged his best-known role playing a racist socialist union leader, who didn’t react well when a Black couple moved in next door, in the controversial sitcom Love Thy Neighbour.

The show, which was criticised at the time due to its handling of issues around race, ran from 1972 until 1976.

Jack Smethurst in When We Were Married (Getty Images)

He also appeared in a film adaptation of Love Thy Neighbour, released in 1973.

After starring in Love Thy Neighbour, the actor went on to play himself in the feature film adaptation of the hit ITV show Man About the House.

Smethurst also played four different roles in Coronation Street, including a brewery drayman in 1961, conman Percy Bridge in 1967 and binman Johnny Webb between 1980 and 1983.

He went on to have guest roles in popular series including The Bill, Heartbeat, Last of the Summer Wine and Doctors.

His final regular TV appearance was in Casualty from 2005 to 2007.

The actor is survived by his wife Julie, four children, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.