Gerry Anderson documentary to screen across UK alongside BritBox launch
Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted will draw on access to over 30 hours of previously unpublished interviews.
A new documentary exploring the life and career of legendary TV producer Gerry Anderson is to be screened across the country as part of a national tour.
Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted will be available to stream on BritBox from Thursday 14th April – on what would've been Anderson's 93rd birthday.
But the film will first premiere at an exclusive preview screening at the BFI Southbank in London on Saturday, 9th April, with tickets going on sale in late February.
This special screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s director and producer Benjamin Field, and producer Jamie Anderson – the youngest son of Gerry Anderson – marking the start of a run of screening and Q&A events that will take place across the UK and beyond over the coming months.
Following the BFI Southbank screening, the tour will kick off on Friday 15th April at the UK's oldest cinema, The Electric, Birmingham, at an event hosted by Jon Culshaw. Further screening locations and dates will be announced in the coming months.
Gerry Anderson’s career spanned 60 years, with his iconic works including such popular television series as Thunderbirds (1965-66), Stingray (1964-65), Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons (1967-68), Space: 1999 (1975-77), Terrahawks (1983-86), and Space Precinct (1994-95).
Released a decade after his death in 2012, Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted will draw on access to over 30 hours of previously unpublished interviews in order to share new, untold stories.
In addition to featuring commentary from friends, family, fans and colleagues, archive audio will also be combined with 'deep fake' technology to allow Anderson to appear on-screen and tell his own story, from a poverty-stricken childhood to success in the worlds of cult television.
Tour dates and event information can be found at www.gerryanderson.com/documentary.
