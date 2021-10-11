Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson to appear in new documentary using deep fake technology

Gerry Anderson, the late TV and film producer most famous for creating Thunderbirds, will ‘appear’ in a new documentary about his life by way of deep fake technology.

Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted is in production now and will launch on streaming platform BritBox on 14th April 2022.

Though he passed away in 2012, with permission from the Gerry Anderson estate A Life Uncharted will use deep fake technology and archive audio to have Gerry appear on-screen and tell his own story, alongside additional new interviews and commentary from friends, family, and colleagues.

Anderson’s career spanned 60 years and saw him devise some of the world’s most beloved children’s television series including Thunderbirds, Stingray, Captain Scarlet, Space:1999, Terrahawks and Space Precinct – many of which are available to stream on BritBox.

The new documentary promises to map “his previously uncharted journey” from “a poverty-stricken childhood, raised by a Jewish father and an anti-semitic mother” to becoming a “puppetry pioneer, science fiction master and legendary creator.”

Gerry’s younger son, and director of Anderson Entertainment, Jamie Anderson said: “The process of making this documentary has been an amazing journey for me. I’ve got to know Dad in ways that I never managed during his lifetime. The things I’ve learned make his achievements all the more incredible, but also make so many of the characters and shows he created even more meaningful. It’s a difficult story, but one that needs to be told – and that will fascinate fans of his shows.”

Benjamin Field, director and producer for The Format Factory, added: “I grew up watching re-runs of Anderson titles and to now be creating the definitive personal documentary about Gerry’s life is just incredible. From an early stage I was keen to bring Gerry’s words to screen using cutting edge technology as Gerry was such a fan of gadgets and technical wizardry. The documentary has become more touching than I first anticipated and has given me goosebumps whilst watching the rough cuts already.”

BritBox subscribers will be able to stream Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted from 14th April, 2022. Visit our Documentaries hub for more news and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.