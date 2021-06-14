Gerry Anderson series including Thunderbirds and UFO enter “new era” as new books and comic releases announced

New books and audiobooks releases from the worlds of Gerry Anderson have been announced for release later in 2021 and beyond.

Advertisement

Anderson was the legendary TV producer behind such iconic television series as Thunderbirds (1965-66), Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons (1967-68), UFO (1970-73) and Space: 1999 (1975-77)

Though the man himself passed away in 2012, his company Anderson Entertainment continues to develop new new and unfinished projects – and its latest venture will be as a direct-to-consumer publishing business, offering novels, comic book collections and more to fans via the official Gerry Anderson store.

The new product line will begin with reprinted and repackaged novels based on Anderson’s works and first published in the 1960s and 1970s, kicking off with the previously announced Thunderbirds: Terror from the Stars. Like that release, all future books will also be available in four formats: as physical print books in hardback (with slight adjustments to the content for a 2021 audience), as Kindle e-books, as digital audio downloads and as packaged audiobooks, including extras.

All physical formats are being made available at the Gerry Anderson online store from July, while the digital download audiobook version is now available and is also being sold on the website of Anderson Entertainment production partner Big Finish, while e-book releases will be available globally via Amazon.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

More titles will appear on a monthly basis from this summer, as part of a new agreement with rights-holder ITV Studios.

Beyond the novels, fans can also expect a two-volume anthology of comic strips based on Anderson’s live-action science-fiction series UFO, collected in book form for the first time, and a coffee table book based on Space: 1999, taking the form of a Moonbase Alpha technical manual.

Gerry Anderson’s son Jamie Anderson, now MD of Anderson Entertainment, said: “Beginning a new era as a publisher with direct-to-consumer product will build on the close relationship we have with many tens of thousands of Gerry Anderson fans around the world. At the same time we firmly believe that the growing popularity of both classic and new Anderson output will help us to target a wider audience that can also be reached by traditional online and physical booksellers.

“This is an exciting venture for Anderson Entertainment and one that underlines the continuing strength of the Anderson name and brands and is the perfect addition to our existing threads of direct-to-consumer activity.”

More novels, comic collections and other releases inspired by Gerry Anderson series – which also include Stingray (1964-65), Joe 90 (1968-69) and Space Precinct (1994-95) – certainly sounds “FAB” to us. (Sorry.)

Advertisement

Visit our Sci-fi hub for more news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.