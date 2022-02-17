The star passed away from dementia complications on 6th February in Burbank, California, his girlfriend Tammy Scher confirmed to Deadline .

Legendary Hollywood actor Frank Pesce, who was best known for starring in Top Gun and Beverly Hills Cop, has died at the age of 75.

Pesce shot to fame in the mid 1970s when he guest-starred on TV series including Kojak and Police Story.

The actor went on to star in early Sylvester Stallone movies such as Rocky and Paradise Alley.

He is best known for his role in 1984 film Beverly Hills Cop, in which he portrays a cigarette buyer in the opening scene, and for playing a bartender two years later in Top Gun.

Throughout his career, he also appeared on other series such as Knight Rider, Blue Thunder, The Greatest American Hero, Matlock, Who’s the Boss? and The Master.

Deadline reports that Pesce often said: “They make movies about me,” and Scher told the site that the quote is going to be written on his epitaph.

Indeed, a movie following his early life was released in 1991, titled 29th Street.

"To say Frank was one of a kind would be a gross understatement," 29th Street producer David Permut said of the late star.

"We shared our love and passion for film. He claimed to see more movies than Leonard Maltin and Roger Ebert combined."

In a statement (via Variety), Scher said: “I met Frank at a very low point in my life. He always said he saved me and he was right. I’d never met anyone like him. Frank was a force larger than life or any fictional character, always entertaining, intriguing and fascinating."

She continued: "Unafraid to approach anyone and immediately make an acquaintance. Celebrities flocked to be near him as he had an encyclopedia of knowledge about music and movies.”