The BBC Two series sees Theroux return to the US to explore the impact of the internet and social media on the most controversial corners of American society, from prominent voices in the far-right movement to #MeToo in porn and Florida's multi-million-dollar rap scene.

Louis Theroux has revealed that he "wrestled" with the idea of interviewing far-right influencers for his upcoming documentary Forbidden America .

When asked at a webinar for the series whether he worried about amplifying voices that are potentially harmful, the journalist told RadioTimes.com and other press: "That's a great question and it's something we've wrestled with a lot.

"I think the first point would be that these voices are already amplified, right? I mean, they already have access to hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of tender young ears, eyes and minds by dint of the internet, so the fact that this phenomenon exists in the world, and by not reporting on it, it's not going to go away."

He continued: "The other thing to say is that, I believe that with the experience I've had telling these stories over the years, I can bring a kind of a critical, forensic, journalistic set of skills, and that I can interview and put a programme together in such a way that people will be given the sufficient sort of interrogation. To mean that most reasonable people will see it, and will realise, you know, what it all really means.

"The ways it represents ways of thinking that are dangerous or poisonous or harmful. But it's not like, 'Oh, I'm just going to put them on a platform and give them a sort of unexamined, chance to reach out to people.'"

In the series, Theroux meets with a number of alt-right media personalities, including Tim Gionet, who goes by Baked Alaska online.

Louis Theroux: Forbidden America airs Sunday 13th February at 9pm on BBC Two. For something else, visit our TV Guide or check out dedicated Documentaries hub.