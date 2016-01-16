Neil Patrick Harris is being lined up to take on evil Count Olaf, a role played by Jim Carrey in the 2004 big screen adaptation.

The How I Met Your Mother actor is currently in talks to join the Netflix series in what would be his first role in a TV serial since the long-running sitcom ended, according to Hollywood Reporter.

If you ask us, the casting would be legen... wait for it... DARY!

A Series of Unfortunate Events tells the tale of orphaned children Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire who find themselves in the clutches of an evil uncle named Count Olaf, who is after their large family fortune.