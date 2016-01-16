Is Neil Patrick Harris set to star in Netflix's Series of Unfortunate Events?
The How I Met Your Mother Star could be returning to the small screen for a role as evil Count Olaf in the Netflix remake
Netflix's Series of Unfortunate events remake is starting to shape up.
It might have lost its showrunner – True Blood's Mark Hudis exited the series this week – but it looks set to score a big star as one of its leads.
Neil Patrick Harris is being lined up to take on evil Count Olaf, a role played by Jim Carrey in the 2004 big screen adaptation.
The How I Met Your Mother actor is currently in talks to join the Netflix series in what would be his first role in a TV serial since the long-running sitcom ended, according to Hollywood Reporter.
If you ask us, the casting would be legen... wait for it... DARY!
A Series of Unfortunate Events tells the tale of orphaned children Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire who find themselves in the clutches of an evil uncle named Count Olaf, who is after their large family fortune.