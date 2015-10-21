Inside No. 9 gets a third series
Knock knock...
Inside No 9 will return to BBC2 for a third series, the BBC has confirmed. Written by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, the surreal comedy/horror/thriller anthology changes cast and genre every week – the only link is that everything takes place in locations with the house number 9.
The show has won fans and critical acclaim for its dark sense of humour and relentless inventiveness – one episode in series one was almost entirely silent. Guest stars haven’t been announced yet, but previous Niners have included Gemma Arterton, Sheridan Smith and Jack Whitehall.
“We are thrilled to have the chance to explore six more number 9s,” Pemberton and Shearsmith said. "Every story is a labour of love, so we will do our best to ensure the viewers are once again moved to tears of laughter and terror. (If you can get tears of terror.)”
Here's a peek inside from series one.