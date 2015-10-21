Inside No 9 will return to BBC2 for a third series, the BBC has confirmed. Written by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, the surreal comedy/horror/thriller anthology changes cast and genre every week – the only link is that everything takes place in locations with the house number 9.

The show has won fans and critical acclaim for its dark sense of humour and relentless inventiveness – one episode in series one was almost entirely silent. Guest stars haven’t been announced yet, but previous Niners have included Gemma Arterton, Sheridan Smith and Jack Whitehall.