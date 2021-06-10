iCarly reboot release date: Cast, trailer and how to watch in UK

Nickelodeon’s hit comedy iCarly is the latest show from our childhoods to get the reboot treatment, with Miranda Cosgrove reprising her role as web show host Carly Shay almost a decade after the series came to end.

Originally airing from from 2007 until 2012, the teen sitcom starred Drake & Josh’s Cosgrove as the quirky high schooler who created a vlog series with her best friends Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) in her older brother’s flat – a show clearly ahead of its time.

Now a social media influencer in the age of Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, Carly is navigating her late twenties with new best friend Harper (Laci Mosley) and catering her revived web show for a more “grown up” audience.

Sadly, Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam in the original series, won’t be returning for the reboot however many of the original cast members will be reprising their roles so get ready for a trip down memory lane!

Here’s everything we know so far about the iCarly reboot, how you can watch it in the UK and who’s part of the cast.

iCarly reboot release date

The new iCarly reboot premieres on Paramount Plus in the US on Thursday 17th June.

The first three episodes of the new series arrive on the platform on the 17th, with the remaining instalments being released at a later date.

How to watch the iCarly reboot in UK

We don’t yet know if Paramount Plus will be crossing the pond any time soon, so UK fans hoping to watch the iCarly reboot on the 17th shouldn’t hold their breath.

Hopefully the rejuvenated sitcom will get picked up by another channel or streaming service in the UK in a similar way to how various titles from HBO Max (which is also unavailable in Britain) have been imported.

For example, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant aired on Sky Atlantic in the UK, while its romantic comedy Love Life found a home on BBC iPlayer for British viewers.

iCarly reboot cast

Miranda Cosgrove will be returning to play the titular Carly Shay in this reboot after almost 10 years away from the role, while Jerry Trainor is reprising the role of Carly’s older brother Spencer and Nathan Kress is back as her best friend Freddie Benson.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Jennette McCurdy rejoined the cast as iCarly co-host Sam for these upcoming episodes, however Mary Scheer is back as Freddie’s mother Mary and Reed Alexander is reprising the role of Carly’s nemesis Nevel Papperman.

As for new characters, A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Laci Mosley has joined the cast as Carly’s new best friend Harper, while The Affair’s Jaidyn Triplett plays Millicent, Freddie’s social media obsessed stepdaughter.

Why is Jennette McCurdy not in the iCarly reboot?

Jennette McCurdy, who starred in the original iCarly series as Carly’s best friend Sam, won’t be appearing in the upcoming reboot as she has left the acting industry.

The child star, who also played Sam in iCarly spin-off Sam & Cat opposite Ariana Grande in 2013, announced on her podcast Empty Inside in March that she’d quit acting.

“I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it. My mum put me in it when I was six and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family,” she said. “My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.”

She added that she was “so ashamed” of the parts she’d played in the past. “I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed.”

Her iCarly co-star Nathan Kress addressed McCurdy’s absence from the reboot on his podcast RadioActive Dads, saying: “I think it’s just a personal decision and where she’s at and what she wants to do.

“I think her focus has generally been on content creation, doing like her podcast that’s doing really well and writing, directing, producing. It seems like that’s just where her focus is. And I think — this is speculating too — but because she already did a spin-off series doing Sam & Cat, she might also feel like she got 60, 70 more episodes than we did as our characters and maybe she just feels like her character is complete.”

As for whether Jennette could return to the show, Miranda Cosgrove told Entertainment Tonight that she’d be welcome back “anytime”, while Jerry Trainer added: “I mean that elevator door is always open.”

iCarly reboot plot

The Paramount Plus revival will pick up with Carly and the gang 10 years after she ended her popular web series, following the former influencer as she navigates her twenties and juggles work, love, family and friendship.

In the new show, Carly lives with her roommate Harper, but she’s regularly visited by her big brother Spencer and her old friend Freddie, who now has a stepdaughter to look after.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, iCarly herself Miranda Cosgrove said that the show had evolved as the characters grew older.

“When I started the first show, I was 13 years old, and most of the experiences and things my character was going through on the show, was things I was going through in real life. And now I just turned 28 and my character is going through all the things you go through in your late 20s,” she said. “It’s just really fun to play the character again and see where her life has taken her.”

As for Sam, the character still exists in the iCarly universe, with Cosgrove revealing that the show’s first episode explains why she’s absent from the reboot.

“We talk a lot about the Sam character and where she is in the pilot episode,” she told ET. “The character Carly very much still loves Sam and always will, and we all really wanted Jennette to be a part of the show in real life but she’s just doing other things and we’re really happy for her – but yeah we’re going to touch on that in the show.”

Trainor added: “The pilot touches on it, it will be addressed but it’s not something we go too deep into just because we want to respect Jennette’s wishes – she’s decided to move on from acting and she’s doing great in her own world and we’re super proud of her and she’s part of this family forever.

“But that also gives us space to get new characters in and have new unexpected storylines and voices – but yeah, it will be addressed.”

iCarly reboot trailer

Paramount Plus released a trailer for the new reboot at the beginning of June, teasing the new “grown-up” iCarly.

It looks like a few things have changed with the times – Freddie is now filming on an iPhone (or rather PearPhone) – however the show still takes place in Spencer’s iconic apartment, decorated with a number of quirky objects that fans will recognise from the original series, and of course that ear worm of a theme song is back!

