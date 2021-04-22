Excited for How I Met Your Father? Have your say on the How I Met Your Mother spin-off

Social media lit up this week with the announcement that a new How I Met Your Mother spin-off is in the works, set to be titled How I Met Your Father.

The show has been commissioned for a 10-episode first season by US streaming service Hulu, with Hilary Duff (Lizzie McGuire, Younger) set to star in the lead role.

How I Met Your Mother was a very popular show during its run and producers have been attempting to get this follow-up off the ground for several years, but only now is it moving forward.

The news stirred up controversy as some fans still feel burned by the show’s last season, which aired back in 2014 and contains what some have described as one of the worst final episodes in television history.

The new offering will follow a similar format to the original, starring Duff as Sophie, a mother telling her son the story of how she met his father, which we will see in flashbacks to her young years in 2021.

RadioTimes.com wants to know where you stand on the debate: are you open to the possibility of a spin-off that could right the wrongs that came before, or are you firmly against bringing back a show that went out on such a bum note?

There’s no word yet on who else will star in How I Met Your Father, but it’s understood that Sophie will have a circle of friends who are also trying to make their way in a complicated modern world.

How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will remain on board as executive producers, while Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger – the duo behind Love, Victor – will serve as head writers.

They said in a statement: “Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father.

“We are honoured by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.”

How I Met Your Mother is available to stream on Netflix and Disney Plus.