Who knew Scrubs fans (and musical theatre enthusiasts) owed so much to British stage door autograph hunters?

When quizzed further on the sort of musical he was plotting, Lawrence revealed, "We have an outline basically showing where we’re looking for songs, how we would intend to do fantasies, how we would use that a cappella band as a Greek chorus that would be on stage singing the theme when people come in.

"It’s all the same characters. The outline is kind of a mishmash of the pilot episode mushed together with the episode where Mrs Landingham from The West Wing dies. We’re combining two of our best stories with what we’re allowed to cull and choose from our best comedic moments and fantasies from nine years of the show."

But before you all get too excited, Lawrence did stress that while Zach is involved creatively, he won't be showcasing his singing skills anytime soon. "The only people I could see reprising their roles are Ted's a cappella band," he admitted.

For a taster of what to (hopefully) expect from the stage version, relive Scrubs' previous foray into musical theatre below...

