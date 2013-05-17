Born in Rotherham in 1940, he turned to showbusiness after an accident early in his working life as a miner. He quickly built a name for himself on the club circuit of South Yorkshire.

His big break came in 1980 when he was chosen to star in Hi-de-Hi!, a popular BBC sitcom which ran for eight years, winning the best comedy Bafta in 1984.

He later reunited with cast members such as Su Pollard and Jeffrey Holland in Perry and Croft’s You Rang M’Lord and railway themed sitcom, Oh, Doctor Beeching! Shane also appeared in a number of serious roles including turns in Emmerdale, Common as Muck, A Touch of Frost, Doctors and Holby City.

On hearing of his death, Ricky Gervais described Shane as “an old school Britcom hero” and Mike Myers tweeted "R.I.P Paul Shane. Great British Comic, actor and talent. Rest in peace sir."

Shane is survived by three daughters and six grandchildren. His wife died in 2001.

Here’s Paul Shane playing his beloved Ted Bovis: