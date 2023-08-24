They will air daily on CBeebies from 7:05am on weekdays throughout September and will arrive on BBC iPlayer every Monday.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Titles for the new episodes include The Choir Badge, The Cinema Badge, The Music Video Badge and The Imagination Badge, with each following the members of the Squirrel Club as they learn a variety of new skills.

The series – which was created by Grant Orchard – first launched in 2014 and has won several awards including five BAFTAs for Pre-School Animation and two International Emmy Awards.

Read more:

It's also proven immensely popular with young viewers, becoming the most streamed CBeebies show on iPlayer for the third consecutive year in 2022 and amassing over 2.5 billion lifetime views on its official YouTube channel.

Recently, the series teamed up with Felix Martin from Hot Chip for the Hey Duggee: Summer Fun Mix and released a new football song called Hey Duggee Football Song to celebrate the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

And the series has even made the leap from screen to stage with the Olivier Award-winning Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show, which has been touring around the country this summer.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.