Now Enfield's Martin Wickers is being put in charge of the school ahead of Mathew Horne’s hapless former headmaster Mr Fraser (who is demoted) and is tasked with sacking a member of staff in order to save money.

But whichever character faces dismissal - and Alfie Wickers is obviously a prime candidate - one thing is clear: the main reason that Enfield has returned to the role.

“I’m embarrassing my kids by being in Bad Education,” Enfield told RadioTimes.com with a laugh just prior to filming the current series.

“I have also known Jack since he was a kid but there is this joke going on. When I first appeared the gag with the Dad is that he’s divorced and then he falls for this teacher. He stays with Jack [Whitehall] and shags his teacher in his bed. So it’s a lot of noise and horrible…so the idea is that Jack is embarrassed but really it’s the worst thing I could have done to my kids.”

Enfield has a teenage son and two younger daughters and says that they have a particular interest in comedy despite their father's obvious attempts to be as embarrassing as possible.

He told us: “My son is very comedy literate. Just about the only thing he doesn’t like is me. My son’s 16. He wouldn’t say he doesn’t like what I do but if I say a joke in front of him, he tends to not laugh. He is very much into The Thick of It and Inbetweeners."

Bad Education is on BBC3 at 10pm on Tuesdays